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Lafayette Parish receives $22 million from state that was withheld for Homewood Detention project
By CLAIRE TAYLOR,13 days ago
The Homewood Detention project near Milton, which was stalled during the previous Lafayette City-Parish administration, is back on track. Lafayette Parish has received all of a $22 million reimbursement from the state, officials announced at a news conference Friday. The Homewood Detention project to build four detention ponds that will...
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