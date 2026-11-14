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BREAKING: WVU vs. Kansas Kickoff Time Changed Due to National FAA Ground Stop
By Brad Smith,13 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — West Virginia football fans will need to adjust their Saturday afternoon plans after the Big 12 Conference announced a significant scheduling change for the Mountaineers’ November 14 home game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Originally scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU, the game will now begin two hours earlier at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN2. The unusual change comes as a result of a national Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that has impacted team travel and forced adjustments to the college football television schedule.
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