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Cynthia Ann Mollica
By Obituaries,12 days ago
Cynthia Ann Mollica, 67, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, November 10, 2026. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Albert and Patsy Forster. Cynthia lived her life with a caring heart and a genuine desire to help others. Caring for her family, friends, and community was always important to her. She spent many years working at the front desk of dental offices, where she enjoyed helping others and making people feel welcome and cared for.