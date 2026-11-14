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Lane closures to impact I-74
By Journal Review,13 days ago
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating single-lane closures that will impact I-74 in several locations. Beginning on or after Nov. 21, INDOT contractors will begin a full-depth concrete patching operation between the Indiana/Illinois State line and State Road 75. Lane closures will impact both directions for up to a few miles at a time along this 48-mile stretch. Construction is anticipated to last until the end of 2026 but is weather-dependent and subject to change.
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