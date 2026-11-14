undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Simpson Football Closes Season out with Central Today
By jackmcgonigal,13 days ago
The Simpson Football team closes out its 2026 season today with a home game against the rival Central Dutch. Today’s game features two very comparable teams on paper and have very similar seasons against mutual opponents. The Storm enter the game at 3-3 in the American Rivers Conference and 4-5 overall. Simpson is coming off a wild 57-49 double overtime win at Nebraska Wesleyan that featured a school record-breaking performance from Noah Cracraft who caught 13 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns. It was also a career-high day for Sophomore Quarterback Evan Weber who threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns on the day. With Cracraft’s big day he moved into the third highest receiver across Division-III with 1,276 yards on the season. Defensively, Simpson is led by Sophomore Linebacker Noah Noland with 86 tackles marking him the top tackler in the A-R-C.