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Girls Basketball Returns To Twin Cedars After Two Years Away
By Derek Cardwell,13 days ago
After a two season hiatus Twin Cedars will field a girls basketball squad. The Sabers have been unable to field a team due to low numbers and this season 12 girls are on the roster. The coach is Kale Rodriguez who will also coach the boys squad. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports practice has a lot of fundamentals and just a desire to get better every day…