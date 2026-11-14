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Bardstown City Schools honors local veterans
By KATELYN NORRISPETER W. ZUBATY news@kystandard.com,13 days ago
Bardstown City Schools celebrated Veterans Day across the district as students honored those who served in the United States Military. Bardstown Elementary School recognized Veterans Day with historical USO Camp-inspired show. Students sang old 1940s-era songs, one student played the production’s Bob Hope and others preformed a dance routine dressed as Rosie the Riveter.