undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rivers and the landscapes they connect
9 days ago
Rivers carry water through landscapes and connect places that may look very different from one another. A narrow upland stream can eventually join a broad channel crossing a plain. Along the way, the flow receives water from smaller tributaries, rainfall, and groundwater. The boundaries of the surrounding drainage basin help explain why events far upstream can influence conditions much farther down the river.