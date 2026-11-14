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This week, astronauts on the Chinese Space Station recorded the coldest temperature ever with just a quarter of the heat of the previous record, scientists weigh in on whether de-extinction can ever bring back a species that has truly died out, lying on a vibrating bed might be able to “clean” your brain of the sticky proteins linked to dementia, plus have we finally found dinosaur blood? You’ll have to read on to find out.

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Chinese Astronauts Have Recorded Coldest Temperature Ever Achieved, At Just 10 Trillionths Of A Degree Above Zero

The quest to achieve ever colder temperatures has seen a new record set, with astronauts on the Chinese Space Station recording the coldest temperature ever. Although the coldest temperature record is broken quite frequently, this is the first time it has been done in space, with just over a quarter of the heat of the previous record. Read the full story here

The Taung Child, The First Hard Proof Humans Originated In Africa, Is Even Older Than We Thought

The Taung Child changed our understanding of the human story by providing some of the first hard evidence that our evolutionary line first sprang up in Africa. Now, over a century later, this little boy is still teaching us some huge lessons about our distant ancestry. Read the full story here

Can We Really Bring Back An Extinct Species, Or Have You Been Misled?

Jurassic Park injected the idea of reviving an extinct species into the popular imagination, but is this lofty dream genuinely possible? These two biologists aren’t so sure. In a new opinion piece, two scientists from Wheaton College, Massachusetts, make the case that de-extinction can’t ever truly bring back a species that has died out. Read the full story here

Two New Species Of Howler Monkey Have Been Discovered In The Amazon For The First Time In 85 Years

Two new howler monkey species have been discovered hiding in plain sight in the Amazon rainforest. It’s the first time a new howler species has been identified in 85 years, in what the researchers describe as a "critical call for the conservation of threatened Brazilian ecosystems." Read the full story here

Blood-Pressure Pills And A Vibrating Bed Help Flush The Brain Of Dementia-Linked Proteins

Lying on a vibrating bed after taking a pill for low blood pressure appears to help “clean” the brain, flushing away waste and sticky proteins linked to dementia. This might sound like a crankish gizmo from bygone times, but it’s actually a new project by researchers that has promising results. Read the full story here

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Feature of the week:

“Dinosaur Blood” Has Hit The Headlines Again. But Could It Ever Really Be Found, And What Would We Actually Do With It?

The recent announcement of heme signatures in mineralized red blood cells within the vascular canals of dinosaur bones has a lot of people excited that we've found “dinosaur blood”. The discovery broadens our understanding of what can be preserved in fossils, but blood? Not likely. That's not to say it doesn't bust open plenty of windows for new research, explains Professor Kliti Grice of Curtin University to IFLScience, with some exciting ideas as to what could be possible already flowing. Read the full story here





More content:

Deep Dive: For mentalists and psychics, the long struggle to perfect the dark art of mind-reading may soon be at an end. Throughout human history, these charlatans have consistently failed to reveal their patrons’ thoughts using their own magical faculties. But new tools are now coming online that might finally turn the fantasy of mind-reading into reality. We asked the experts, how close are we to genuine mind-reading?

This Deep Dive is part of our All Access Members digital magazine CURIOUS. To access exclusive CURIOUS content first and receive the quarterly digital CURIOUS magazine, become anAll Access Member.

PLUS, The Big Questions podcast continues as we ask, “What's It Like Being Stuck In Antarctica?” Host Tom Hale speaks to David Knoff, author of 537 Days of Winter, about working, keeping entertained, and the psychology of surviving 18 months of lockdown on the world’s most remote continent. And yes, they made sourdough.