undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thomas Nelson honors local veterans
By KATELYN NORRIS knorris@kystandard.com,13 days ago
Thomas Nelson High School was one of many local schools honoring local servicemen and women on Wednesday as they observed Veterans Day. The Nelson County Air Force Junior ROTC performed two ceremonies on Wednesday at Nelson County High School in the morning and TNHS in the afternoon. Across the Nelson County School District, each school honored Veterans Day in their own way.