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Young Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad Looks To Compete For Wins This Season
By Derek Cardwell,13 days ago
It may be an even younger Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad this last season. Coach Tracy Wilkins has brought up five 8th graders to the high school program. Ayla Williams is the only senior and Wilkins tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she will be called on to lead the team this season. He adds along with Williams is her younger sister Addi and returning point guard Olivia Sanford. Wilkins says those three will be the focal point of the offense this season and he hopes the younger girls can fill in those gaps and contribute.