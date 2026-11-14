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A new policy could help solve the U.S. organ shortage. Critics say it's unethical
By Rob Stein,13 days ago
New guidelines are supposed to protect organ donors in a retrieval procedure that keeps blood flowing through livers, kidneys, lungs and hearts. But bioethicists have troubling questions. The U.S. organ transplant system has approved the first national policy for a controversial procedure used to remove organs from hospital patients. The...