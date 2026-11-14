undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Norwalk boys extend streak of State Cross Country appearances to eight with another strong campaign
By Mike Oeffner,13 days ago
Competing with a young squad overall, the Norwalk boys cross country team put together another strong season in 2026, culminating with the program’s eighth consecutive trip to the State Meet in Fort Dodge. The Warriors placed fourth in the ultra-competitive Little Hawkeye Conference Meet, took second place in the State Qualifying Meet at Marshalltown, then finished 14th in the Class 4A State Championships.