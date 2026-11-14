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Ask an Expert – Let’s talk turkey! Six poultry preparation pointers
13 days ago
Guest articles written by Darlene Christensen, USU Extension associate professor. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and it’s time to talk turkey! Because of the increased number of turkeys prepared during the holidays, food-borne illnesses often increase. If not handled, thawed, and cooked properly, turkey and all poultry can carry Salmonella, a common type of bacteria that can cause food-borne illness. Consider these tips for preparing a safe and succulent turkey this year.