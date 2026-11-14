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KBS Epic 'Sword & Silence' Premieres Tonight, Using More Generative AI in Each Big Battle Scene
By Hana,13 days ago
KBS's big-budget historical epic Sword & Silence (Munmu) premieres tonight, November 14, and its producers have explained how much they leaned on AI to film its battles. At the drama's press conference on November 12 in Guro District, Seoul, KBS chief producer Lee Ho was asked whether the AI scenes turned out well, Media Today reported on November 14. "Sword & Silence uses a lot of AI technology," he said. "Rather than saying the AI is complete, I'd say AI technology is improving. We're still filming, so instead of calling it the best, we tried to make the most of AI technology that keeps getting better. You'll be able to feel it when you watch."