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Effingham Unit 40 Announces Recent Personnel Moves
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,13 days ago
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham Unit 40 School Board met for their regular meeting on Monday and went over a few different items. The Board recognized the EHS Girls Golf State Qualifier Allison Kroenlein to begin the meeting, and then moved to the financial report. The Board then approved the consent agenda and moved to the cafeteria report. Superintendent Andy Johnson then gave the Superintendent report.
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