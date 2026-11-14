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Postcast: EMMY-Winning Musician BRIAN TARQUIN Discusses New Guitar Album, Smooth Jazz, And All My Children November 13, 2026
By Scott Itter Photographer/Interviewer,12 days ago
Brian Tarquin is a multi-Emmy Award winning composer, guitarist, and producer. His music has been heard in movies like The Watcher with Keanu Reeves and Desert Heat with Jean-Claude Van Damme, among many others. He has done television scores like Cheers, Seinfeld, 60 Minutes, CSI, 20/20, and dozens more. Brian opened his own record label back in 2006, BHP Music/Guitar Trax Records, and his very own Jungle Room Studios, where he has worked and recorded with some of the greatest musicians in the world including Joe Satriani, Jean-Luc Ponty, Steve Morse, Bumblefoot, and many many more. Brian has a brand new record in his Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends series. It’s called Tyranny Of Tone and it’s available now.