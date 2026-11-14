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Red Sox Willson Contreras Plans Revealed After Jake Bauers Signing
By Billy Heyen,13 days ago
The Boston Red Sox didn’t wait around to make the first real splash of MLB free agency. On Friday, they signed Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract. Bauers was the MVP of the NLCS for the eventual World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers couldn’t keep him around, though, and Bauers is now coming to play in the AL East Division. It’s a seemingly positive move by the Red Sox, and for not even too huge a cost. It just has one question: Willson Contreras.