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Thomasin McKenzie Teases a Major New Acting Challenge in 'Fallout' Season 3
13 days ago
After a handful of small roles, including a walk-on part in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie earned her place on the roster in several independent films. Just as we were entering the 2020s, McKenzie’s career soared with roles in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and the top of the call sheet, opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. We’ll next spot her sharing scenes with genre queen Maika Monroe in their Gothic horror, Victorian Psycho, hitting theaters this weekend.