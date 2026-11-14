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Jensen Huang and the decline of the visionary showman founder CEO
By Sean Hollister,13 days ago
On January 6th, 2025, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang got his rockstar moment at last. He strode triumphantly onstage, hand raised in the air, to the claps and cheers of a 14,000-person arena absolutely packed with influencers and fans, their faces awash in blue glow, as he made his entrance in a black leather jacket that shimmered in the stadium’s lights.