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Hart Urges U.S. Oil Companies to Withdraw from Libya | A LOOK BACK
By Rachael Wright, Special to Colorado Politics,13 days ago
Forty-Five Years Ago This Week: Colorado Sen. Gary Hart’s amendment to the Senate’s Foreign Assistance Act, which would have ended the purchase of Libyan oil, was defeated 47-44 on the Senate floor in favor of a substitute amendment, which urged the President “to examine concrete steps” the U.S. could take to help curtail Libyan terrorism.