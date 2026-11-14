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Ozarka College Announces Opportunity Zone Designation for Izard County
By AC Adams,13 days ago
MELBOURNE, Arkansas (November 2026) — Ozarka College is pleased to announce that Census Tract 9602 in Izard County has been officially designated as a Rural Qualified Opportunity Zone under the federal Opportunity Zone 2.0 initiative. Effective January 1, 2027, the 10-year designation will provide new opportunities to attract private investment, encourage business development, and support long-term economic growth along the Melbourne Highway 56/69 Corridor.