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Connecticut Drivers May Be Getting a Break — State Farm, Farmers, and Liberty Mutual All Filed Rate Decreases
By Angela Linders,13 days ago
Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Josh Hershman reviewed rate filings across the state in October 2026 and found something worth sharing. Fourteen auto insurance companies filed decreases for some policyholders. So did sixteen homeowners carriers. “These filings are a positive development,” Hershman said. He acknowledged that Connecticut families “continue to face challenges...