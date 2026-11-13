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Tars Breeze Past Panthers
10 days ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. (November 13, 2026) - Men's basketball looked fantastic in their first game against a Division II opponent, cruising past the Clark Atlanta Panthers by a score of 88-65. The Tars now stand at 2-0 on the year, while the Panthers start their year 0-1. Henry Sandberg set the tone for a big day with a steal and fast break layup to open the game. After two more defensive stops, Austin Cripe nailed a three and Ryan Renfro converted a layup iff a feed from Sandberg to go up 7-0. Following the media timeout, the Tars saw the momentum swing their way big time when Sandberg hit Jackson Gaffney on a backdoor cut, leading to a two-handed dunk over a pair of defenders. Then, minutes later, Kanye Jones was feeling it from the outside, knocking down a pair of triples on back-to-back possessions to give Rollins a 25-11 lead.