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GTA VI: The Album Full Tracklist Leaked, Features Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey & More
13 days ago
The full GTA VI: The Album tracklist has apparently been leaked ahead of its release by an alleged store employee. Twitter/X user nxrcssist, allegedly a store employee, has shared a video showing the full tracklist for GTA VI: The Album listed on its rear cover. The upcoming open-world action-adventure game will feature these 34 licensed tracks in addition to others on its various radio stations.