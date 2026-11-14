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SteamOS 3.10.0 Update Adds HDMI 2.1 VRR Support, Improves HDR, and Fixes Game Flickering
13 days ago
SteamOS 3.10.0 is now available through the Steam Deck Preview channel, bringing several improvements to graphics, display compatibility, and system stability. The update introduces an updated Arch Linux base, upgrades KDE Plasma Desktop Mode from version 6.7.3 to 6.8.2, and adds support for HDMI 2.1 VRR, FRL, and ALLM on AMD graphics hardware. Game Mode also receives improved frame timing with VRR, better cursor movement, and fixes for HDR overexposure and screen flickering.