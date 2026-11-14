undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rodger Penzabene: Motown’s Tragic Genius
By Sharon Oliver,12 days ago
Rodger Penzabene may not be a household name but the songs he had co-written for the Motown label are legendary. The Sicilian/Irish-American Detroit native was a childhood friend of the Temptation’s musical director Cornelius Grant. Together, the pair wrote classics like “You’re My Everything.” As a lyricist, Penzabene also made contributions for other compositions including “Take Me in Your Arms and Love Me” (Gladys Knight & the Pips) and “I Could Never Love Another (After Loving You).” However, it is the songwriter’s hit 1967 single “I Wish It Would Rain” that placed him at the center of a tragic downward spiral.