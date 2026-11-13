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South Korea jails three over North Korean-linked gambling websites
4 days ago
The sentences follow the conviction of the operation’s ringleader, who worked with North Korean hackers to develop and sell 16 gambling websites. South Korea.- A South Korean court has sentenced three people to prison for distributing gambling websites developed by North Korean hackers to domestic gambling operators. The Seoul Central District Court’s 34th Criminal Division sentenced the lead defendant to four years in prison and four years’ suspension of qualifications on November 12. A second defendant received three years in prison and three years’ suspension of qualifications, while the third was sentenced to three years in prison.