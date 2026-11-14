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Friday Night Sights | 11.13.2026
By Missourian Visuals Staff,13 days ago
District championships were on the line for several area schools this week. No. 1 Blair Oaks won the Class 2 District 5 final with a 55-0 win over No. 3 North Callaway. The Thunderbirds were held scoreless after scoring more the 50 points each game in their previous nine. The Falcons have won 17 of the last 19 district titles and are looking for their third straight state championship. Blair Oaks will take on Butler on Nov. 21 in the Class 2 quarterfinals.