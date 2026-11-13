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PhilWeb records 152.9% Q3 revenue growth on digital expansion
4 days ago
Digital solutions accounted for nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue, while income from venue-based operations declined compared with 2025. PhilWeb recorded PHP64.2m (US$1.0m) in third-quarter net income. Quarterly revenue increased 152.9 per cent to PHP443.0m (US$6.9m). Technology services generated PHP281.3m (US$4.4m), accounting for 63.5 per cent of revenue. Nine-month net income...