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Give Your Classic Fairlane Or Galaxie A Hydraulic Clutch Upgrade
By Steve Turner,13 days ago
There is nothing like driving a classic car, but some of the older technology can make the drive less enjoyable. After being spoiled by modern cars, you might want to upgrade. Thankfully, the aftermarket is always developing ways to do just that. If you own a 1962-1965 Fairlane or a 1961-1964 Galaxie and you want better clutch feel, lower pedal effort, and more, Modern Driveline developed its Lightfoot Series Hydraulic Clutch Master Cylinder Kit, which the company displayed at the SEMA Show.