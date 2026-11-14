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Colorado Court of Appeals upholds guilty conviction of Vallecito man who killed his son
By Jane Rooney,13 days ago
The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the conviction of Mark Redwine, a Vallecito man sentenced to 48 years in prison for killing his 13-year-old son. Redwine was convicted in 2021 of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son, Dylan Redwine. He appealed his conviction, alleging six errors with the judicial process, which the court rejected.