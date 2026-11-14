undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man Utd could finalise SIX transfers in January as Mauricio Pochettino to axe three stars in ‘ruthless’ call
13 days ago
Manchester United could reportedly finalise six transfers in the upcoming winter transfer window for new boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Red Devils are reportedly planning to be active in the January transfer window, which is needed after their embarrassing start to the 2026/27 campaign. Pochettino has been appointed to replace club...