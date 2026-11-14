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“A rich message, but a poor campaign”: How Scott Colom beat the odds in Mississippi
By Noel King,13 days ago
On Wednesday, Mississippi’s Senate race was officially called for Democrat Scott Colom, who will become the first Black person to represent the state in the US Senate since Reconstruction, more than 140 years ago. Colom’s win is a stunning, historic upset — and for many Black Democrats, like Rep. Bennie Thompson, it’s been a long time coming.