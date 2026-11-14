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2026 Fantasy Football Week 10 Players to Stash
By Rachel Tootsiepop,13 days ago
Well, Week 10 is here folks. We survived the trade deadline, and Kirk Cousins is back with my Vikings. We won't mention how I hyped up Carson Wentz in last week's article, and then Monday night's game left a lot to be desired. Then Tuesday came and the Cousins trade happened. The thing about the NFL is things are constantly changing right down to the minute. As fantasy managers, it's our job to keep up with it all and continue churning our benches with players to stash.