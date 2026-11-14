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California Democrats plan to investigate Trump but leave a third impeachment off the table for now
13 days ago
California Democrats, poised to play a prominent role in the next Congress, plan to use their newly won power to investigate President Trump over allegations that corruption, cronyism and self-dealing enriched the president, his family and his allies while housing, fuel and food costs skyrocketed for everyday Americans. The potential...
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