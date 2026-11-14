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🌉🐾 Historic Buchanan Swinging Bridge in Virginia – A 366-Foot Suspension Bridge Over the James River!
13 days ago
Simba and I visited the Historic Buchanan Swinging Bridge in Buchanan, Virginia, an incredible 366-foot-long pedestrian suspension bridge stretching across the beautiful James River! Surrounded by the rolling mountains of Virginia's Blue Ridge region and the historic streets of downtown Buchanan, this remarkable landmark offers a fascinating combination of scenic river views, unusual engineering, and more than 150 years of transportation history.
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