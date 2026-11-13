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“Their Truth” virtual screening continues conversations on youth aging out of foster care
By Breanna Williams,8 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 13, 2026) — Continuing the conversations started during an in-person premiere this spring, the University of Kentucky College of Social Work (CoSW), in partnership with the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), hosted a virtual screening of “Their Truth” on Wednesday, Nov. 4, expanding the documentary’s reach and creating another opportunity to highlight the experiences of youth aging out of foster care.