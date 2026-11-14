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Is THEIR agenda YOUR agenda? Councils, School Boards, Commissioners, & More
By Staff Report,13 days ago
NEWS TALK 1037FM & TriState Alert provide local news and interviews so you can hear in the words of the policy makers what’s really going on. A lot of local activity takes place at the local meetings. That’s where you can find out what’s really going on. Attend a meeting or two listed below, stand up, and be heard! Get involved or get used to it! Free to attend, costly when you don’t.