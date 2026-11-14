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Deloitte's $2.4 trillion retail estimate puts private capital's back office to the test
13 days ago
01 US retail participation in private capital could rise sharply—by Deloitte’s arithmetic, a possible thirtyfold increase from about $80B to $2.4T—bringing tougher questions on valuation, liquidity/redemptions, reporting and client service that fall heavily on operations. 02. Among large US managers, 10 of 11 insurer partnerships involved an...