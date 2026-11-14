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The Early Scale: Disney and Skydance Eye French Ligue 1 TV Rights
13 days ago
Disney and Skydance are considering bids for 2027-2032 French Ligue 1 domestic TV rights, signaling intensifying competition in European sports media. Mexico's electric port crane contracts lack clarity on power failure liability, creating operational and investment risks. SFO's digital twin BIM-to-GIS workflow standardizes infrastructure maintenance and provides a replicable model...