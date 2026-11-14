undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SCOTUS will hear a case over whether people can be barred from seeking asylum at U.S. border
By KJZZ,13 days ago
A case over whether people can be barred from seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Legal aid groups filed this lawsuit last year, after President Donald Trump’s Day 1 proclamation that declared an invasion at the border and shut down asylum — despite a U.S. statute which guarantees the right to seek that protection.
3