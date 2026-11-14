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VML study finds 38% of enterprise B2B purchases end with no decision
13 days ago
The supplier that wins the AI search can still lose the approval meeting: 71% of B2B buyers pick the safe, well-known name over a rival they believe offers better value. Risk and compliance (39%) and budget or ROI uncertainty (34%) top the stall reasons, suggesting sellers should put ROI, privacy and integration proof in front of finance and risk reviewers early—before late-stage internal alignment drags on.