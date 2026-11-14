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How to watch Portugal vs Denmark match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League
By World Soccer Talk,13 days ago
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Denmark on US television and via legal streaming:. WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, November 14, 2026. Portugal host Denmark on Saturday, November 14 in the Nations League. Portugal come into this one on a run of three straight wins, beating Norway 2-1 on October 4 after a 4-2 win over Denmark on October 1 and a 2-1 win over Norway on September 27. That stretch has given them a strong run of form heading into this rematch, and they will look to build on the result they already have over this same opponent.