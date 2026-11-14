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Eric Trump-backed robot soldier startup can't pay staff after founder borrowed $4.6 million from company to buy home
By Hugh Son@hugh_son,13 days ago
Robot startup Foundation has failed to pay employees since missing its Oct. 30 payroll, angering some workers after its CEO borrowed $4.6 million from the firm last year to buy a luxury home, according to people familiar with the matter. CEO and co-founder Sankaet Pathak is Foundation's sole board member,...
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