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Guilderland Warehouse Vote Residents Thought They Won Is Headed Back to the Board
By Kayla Jennings,11 days ago
Neighbors near an industrial park off Wayto Road in Guilderland thought they had won when the town's zoning board voted 3-2 against a special-use permit for a warehouse this past August. Now they're being told that vote might not count as a denial at all, and the board could take up the same proposal again as soon as next month.
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