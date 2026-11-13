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Pokémon GO’s Season of Twilight Trails’ Minior Showers: Leonids event guide
By Jennifer Burch,11 days ago
The Meteor Pokémon, Minior, is now available in Pokémon GO. There is a catch though, as Minior will be appear during Minior Showers events. These events will happen throughout the year and will feature Minior in its Meteor Form. As for Minior’s multiple color core versions, each event will feature at least one of these variants. For the Minior Showers: Leonids event, only Minior with the Yellow Core will be available.