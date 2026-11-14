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First To Know forecast: An autumn day that feels more wintry (11/14/2026)
By Casanova Nurse,13 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following morning temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, another sunshiny day is expected today, with only isolated patches of clouds and a light northerly wind flow. Humidity values stay very low as readings slowly rise through the 50s and end up with peak afternoon temps in the lower 60s. This will be more than ten degrees below average in many cases.