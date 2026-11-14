undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘The Body’ Recap (Episodes 1-8): Is Grace God?
By Ruchika Bhat,13 days ago
The latest entry in the queer horror space is the Netflix series The Body, which feels both original and derivative at the same time. I mean this in the best way possible. The series follows a group of high school girls who are part of an elite dance team at their private Catholic school. This obviously makes them more susceptible to sin, because they’ve only ever grown up with rules, and live on movies like The Exorcist. Set in 2004, the show begins on the day a special Halloween party is being planned. This Halloween night will change the lives of all who live in this town. To know how and why, read on in this recap of The Body.