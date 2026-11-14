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‘MobLand’ Season 2 Episode 10 Finale Trailer Breakdown
By Ruchika Bhat,13 days ago
[Spoiler Alert] Episode 9 of MobLand Season 2 ended with Kavanagh and Colin barging into the Harrigan household and discovering what looked like JoJo’s dead body in the lake in the family’s backyard. When Paul informed Harry about this development, Harry seemingly made three calls: one to Kevin, one to Zosia, and one to Seraphina. Why? Well, to put it simply, nobody’s eye was on the ball. Despite repeated pleas from Harry and Conrad himself, none of the Harrigans were really all that focused on putting up a united front against Kat and Frankie. Maeve kept needlessly needling Gina, and when she ran away from the Cotswolds, Maeve told Eddie to cook up a plan to kill Harry. So, Eddie spent the whole day forcing Paul to get him to give him explosives so that he could blow up Harry, I guess. Then, Conrad and Maeve went on an impromptu drug raid, based on JoJo’s info, to put a dent in Frankie’s business. During that exercise, Conrad had a mental health episode, which caused him and Maeve to get stranded at Tilbury Docks. Frankie’s men attacked the Da Souza household, and Frankie kidnapped Gina. When Harry went to Kevin to ask for help, Kevin began yapping about joining hands with Frankie to take out Maeve and Conrad and ruling North London on Kat’s behalf. Hence, Harry had to face Frankie all by himself and force him to let go of Gina. And while he was busy dealing with that issue, Colin and Kavanagh moved in on the Harrigan estate, while Kat called up Harry to let him know that the Harrigans had essentially ceased to exist, and he was free to work with her. That was when Harry made those three calls. Does the teaser trailer for MobLand Season 2 episode 10 give us any hints as to what he might have said? Let’s find out.